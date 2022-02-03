Prepaid data hike in India slowed user growth, admits Facebook

-
ALSO READ
Tariff hike to aid Bharti Airtel's Q2 ARPU; profit may double QoQ: Analysts
Jio joins Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, goes for 20% hike in tariffs
Vodafone Idea Q2: ARPU may rise QoQ amid subscriber churn, say analysts
Airtel's Rs 21k-cr rights issue may open exit door for Voda Idea: Analysts
Telecom tariff hike augurs well for Airtel, industry-wide revision likely
-
The prepaid data price hike by Indian telecom players hit Facebook's overall growth in the country in the fourth quarter of 2021, the company has revealed.
In November, leading telecom players Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea increased prepaid tariff rates by up to 25 per cent.
Meta CFO Dave Wehner said in a company quarterly earnings call that Facebook user growth was impacted by a few headwinds in the fourth quarter.
"In Asia-Pacific and Rest of World, we believe Covid resurgences during prior periods pulled forward user growth. User growth in India was also limited by an increase in data package pricing," he informed late on Wednesday.
"In addition to these factors, we believe competitive services are negatively impacting growth, particularly with younger audiences," Wehner added.
Following Vodafone Idea (VIL) and Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited announced a hike in prepaid tariff rates by as much as 20 per cent, effective from December 1.
Airtel announced that prepaid tariff rates will be increased by up to 25 per cent with effect from November 26 Vodafone Idea also increased rates by up to 25 per cent, effective from November 25.
According to them, the move "will start the process of ARPU (average revenue per user) improvement and help address the financial stress faced by the industry".
Wehner further said that it was a little bit unique in the quarter in areas like India, where "we saw data plan pricing increase lead to slower growth there".
"So that's another kind of unique element of the quarter on that front," he noted.
According to Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak, the prepaid data price hike impacted the social media platforms and Facebook was hit among those.
"There are millions of prepaid users in India and new users are fast joining the internet revolution with affordable entry-level smartphones. After the prepaid price hike, their social media usage declined which affected Facebook's growth in a price-sensitive market like ours," Pathak told IANS.
According to third-party data from Statista, there are over 350 million Facebook users in India alone, making it the leading country in terms of Facebook audience size.
Meta-owned WhatsApp has more than 400 million users in the country.
For the first time ever, Facebook has lost daily users globally, reporting lower-than-expected ad growth that sent its stock plunging nearly 20 per cent.
The massive stock drop instantly wiped out roughly $200 billion in its market value.
The Meta-owned Facebook platform registered 1.929 billion daily users in the fourth quarter of 2021 -- from 1.93 billion in the previous quarter.
The company confirmed that it is the first sequential decline in its history.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU