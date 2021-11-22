Telecom tariff hike augurs well for Airtel, industry-wide revision likely

Bharti Airtel took a lead today in announcing an average 20 per cent tariff hike across all prepaid packs, which is expected to kick off an industry-wide price increase, after a hiatus of over two years. Sources in the know say the move was prodded by the government in various meetings with telcos, especially after it announced a relief package for the telecom industry.

It is expected that VIL, which has publicly announced on the need for an industry wise tariff hike and Reliance Jio, which had some apprehensions for such a move will also follow suit. The last big tariff hike ...