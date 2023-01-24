JUST IN
Price hikes, top-end car sales drive Maruti Q3 net up 130% to Rs 2,391 cr
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Q3 profit falls 58% to Rs 228 crore
Colgate-Palmolive Q3 net dips 4% to Rs 243 cr, income rises to Rs 1,302 cr
IIFL Securities December quarter profit after tax down 25% to Rs 64 crore
Maruti Suzuki's net profit in Q3FY23 more than doubles, revenue up 25%
Tata Communications Q3 net flat at Rs 394 cr; revenue rises to Rs 4,528 cr
Canara Bank's profit up 92%; Poonawalla Fin net jumps 88% to Rs 150 crore
HFCL Q3 net profit surges 25% to Rs 102 crore; revenue at 1,086 crore
Poonawalla Fincorp Q3 net up 88% to Rs 150 cr, income rises to Rs 519 cr
Axis Bank Q3 net jumps 62% YoY to Rs 5,853 cr on robust interest income
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Results
Adani slips to 4, Bezos enters top 3 in world's richest people list
icon-arrow-left
Sunteck Realty's sales bookings rise 12% to Rs 396 crore on better demand
Business Standard

Price hikes, top-end car sales drive Maruti Q3 net up 130% to Rs 2,391 cr

Favourable forex variation, softening commodity prices and higher non-operating income drive performance, consolidated revenue jumps 26.9% to Rs 29,918 crore

Topics
Maruti Suzuki | Q3 results | price hike

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

maruti suzuki, cars, automobile
MSILâ€™s domestic PV (passenger vehicle) share currently stands at 41 per cent versus 43.4 per cent in FY22 and a peak share of 52 per cent in April 2021.

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) posted a 129.7 per cent spike in consolidated net profit in the third quarter of FY23 to Rs 2,391 crore, primarily due to price hikes, better demand for its top-end models, favourable foreign exchange variation and softening commodity prices.

While the company's consolidated revenue jumped by 26.9 per cent year on year to Rs 29,918 crore in Q3, its total expenses were up just 20.6 per cent in the same time period (see table).

According to MSIL's filing with the BSE, cost reduction efforts, improved realisation, favourable foreign exchange variation, softening of commodity prices and higher non-operating income were the reasons behind the rise in net profit in Q3.

"Pending customer orders stood at about 363,000 vehicles at the end of this quarter (Q3), out of which about 119,000 orders were for newly-launched models," MSIL noted.

Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities, said, "MSIL's revenue rose in Q3 due to price hikes and improved product mix with higher demand for top end models."

"Declining commodity prices is the single biggest trigger for margin expansion," he said, adding that the company's net profit exceeded his estimate by 22.4 per cent.

The share of material costs in MSIL's total net sales reduced from 78.8 per cent in Q3FY22 to 75.7 per cent in the ongoing financial year.

Himanshu Singh, Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher, said Maruti Suzuki Q3 performance was better than street estimates. The order book for Maruti’s new models Brezza and Vitara remains strong, he mentioned.

"With the addition of two new models (Jimny and Fronx) to its portfolio, we see the order book for new launches starting to pick up again, and taking the mix to higher ASP (average selling price) models.

With these models, MSIL has addressed white spaces in its portfolio," he added.

MSIL’s domestic PV (passenger vehicle) share currently stands at 41 per cent versus 43.4 per cent in FY22 and a peak share of 52 per cent in April 2021.

"We see Maruti's financials continue to improve aided by operating leverage and better (product) mix," Singh noted.

At the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023 in New Delhi, the company unveiled three sport utility vehicles (SUV): concept electric vehicle eVX, off-roader Jimny and compact Fronx.

Maruti Suzuki underestimated the speed of the sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment’s growth in the country and was now aiming to be number one in this section of the Indian car market, managing director and chief executive officer Hisashi Takeuchi said on January 12.

On Tuesday, Shah said that MSIL has reported strong performance in Q3 and he expects the domestic PV industry to record double digit volume growth in FY23 and FY24, which would support the company's business.

"Moreover, sales of premium products would further increase. MSIL would enjoy the benefit of higher market shares in CNG variants, as preference for CNG vehicles has been rising," Shah added. MSIL's perfomance

- Q3FY22 Q3FY23 % increase
Total unit sales 430,668 465,911 8.18%
Total income (Rs crore) 23,581 29,918 26.87%
Total expenses (Rs crore) 22,357 26,960 20.59%
Net profit (Rs crore) 1,041 2,391 129.68%

Source: MSIL

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maruti Suzuki

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 16:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.