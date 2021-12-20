Prices of white goods rise third time in 2021 amid surging commodity costs

Manufacturers of consumer durable goods have hiked prices for the third time this year as they struggle with rising commodity costs.

The latest hike is likely to be followed by another such move next month, said industry players. Before the latest hike, companies had initiated price hikes to the tune of 12-13 per cent in 2021 but they weren’t able to fully cover the increase in costs. “Commodity costs have increased to the tune of 20 per cent this year and companies have increased prices to the tune of 12-13 per cent, so there is still a gap of about 6-8 per cent ...