Print media revenue to fall by a fourth this year on massive Q1 hit: Ind-Ra

The print media sector is likely to see revenues fall by almost a quarter for the current financial year. India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) in a note on Friday said that a significant decline is likely with most of the hit being seen in the three months ending June, corresponding to the lockdown in the first quarter of the financial year ending in 2021 (Q1FY21).

Revenue was two-third lower compared to the same period last year for major players. This included a 76 per cent decline in advertising revenue and a 32 per cent decline in circulation revenue. The shock led to losses on ...