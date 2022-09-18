JUST IN
Print out on demand service via quick commerce not likely to scale: Report

A survey by LocalCircles found that only 14 per cent of Indians are likely to use such a service

Topics
Zomato | Swiggy

Sourabh Lele 

printer, print outs
Blinkit recently introduced a printout delivery service in select locations.

According to some reports, Swiggy Instamart has similar plans as well. However, a survey by LocalCircles found that only 14 per cent of Indians are likely to use such a service. The nationwide study is based on 42,000 responses from consumers in 185 districts. Forty-seven per cent respondents were from tier-1, 34 per cent from tier-2 and 19 per cent from tier-3, -4 and rural districts

Key findings

  1. 82% won’t use the service either as they have a printer at home, over data privacy concerns, or as they can get it printed locally
  2. 6 in 10 households with an annual income of Rs 6 lakh have printers at home
chart
First Published: Sun, September 18 2022. 22:54 IST

