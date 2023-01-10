JUST IN
Air India will have to wait till March to implement new HR policy: Report
Adani Enterprises FPO may get a big boost from Gulf sovereign wealth funds
Tata nears iPhone plant takeover to grow India's Apple supply role
Apple retail stores to come up in Mumbai's BKC, Delhi's Saket: Report
GreenCell Mobility bags order for 570 electric buses from Delhi government
Star India asks BCCI for Rs 130-crore discount in the existing deal
HDFC Capital achieves $376-mn initial close for scheme 2 of H-CARE 3
Lenders begin voting to hold second auction for Reliance Capital assets
'A question of time' before Google makes mobile phones in India
TCS headcount down by over 2,000 in the third quarter of FY23
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Tata-run iPhone plant to create opportunities in India, says TCS executive
icon-arrow-left
Glenmark launches generic version of diuretic Bumetanide injection
Business Standard

Private-equity firm Carlyle Group buys majority stake in India's VLCC

VLCC founders Vandana Luthra and Mukesh Luthra will continue to hold a significant stake in the company, Carlyle said

Topics
Carlyle Group | VLCC | Stake sale

Reuters 

stake, share, investment, equity, shareholder, promoter, banks, disinvestment, markets, returns, stocks,diversification

Private-equity firm Carlyle Group said on Tuesday it acquired a majority stake in Indian beauty care and wellness solutions provider VLCC.

The equity for the transaction will come from funds managed and advised by entities affiliated with Carlyle Asia Partners, Carlyle said in a statement, without disclosing any financial terms.

VLCC founders Vandana Luthra and Mukesh Luthra will continue to hold a significant stake in the company, Carlyle said, without sharing further details.

Founded in 1989, the skin care and beauty product brand has a network of 210 retail clinics in 118 cities across 11 countries in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Carlyle has invested more than $5.5 billion in over 40 transactions in India as of Sept. 30, 2022, the company said.

KPMG India was the adviser to VLCC and its founders.

India's beauty and personal care market has heated up post-COVID. In November last year, a unit of Indian oil-to-chemicals conglomerate Reliance Industries picked a majority stake in Naturals Salon & Spa.

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Carlyle Group

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 12:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.