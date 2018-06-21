Private labels drive multi-brand retailer Lifestyle's digital push

With the growing dominance of online players in the business of fashion, multi-brand retailer, Lifestyle, is sharpening the focus on its apparel and footwear private labels and shoring up its online stores while pushing up digital branding and advertising spends.

With well stocked digital storefronts, over 30 per cent of its advertising budget set aside for online and increased attention on homegrown labels, the retail brand expects to hold its ground against the relatively newly minted e-commerce players and single-brand stores. However, carving out a unique identity in a discounted and ...