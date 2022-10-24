JUST IN
Business Standard

Private Solution: Rise in storage helps securing food from damage, loss

A Business Standard analysis found ramping up capacity and engaging the private sector helped FCI's share in total storage to rise to over 50 per cent.

Topics
Food Corporation of India | Foodgrains | private sector

Samreen Wani 

wheat stock
Photo: Bloomberg

Given that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has paid over Rs 5,000 crore in rent for storage houses between 2014-15 and 2019- 20 (Rs 1,000 crore was paid in 2019-20 itself), it is not surprising that India’s biggest corporate houses are making a beeline for the storage business.

Last week, Adani Agri Logistics announced that it bagged a contract to build four silos in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Chart

Chart


A Business Standard analysis found ramping up capacity and engaging the private sector helped FCI's share in total storage to rise to over 50 per cent.

The rise in storage has helped contain losses incurred due to rotting/damage of foodgrains. Between 2014-15 and 2020-21, food losses at FCI reduced almost eight times to Rs 2.7 crore.

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 22:38 IST

