Private Solution: Rise in storage helps securing food from damage, loss

-
ALSO READ
Will Centre extend free foodgrains scheme beyond Sept or let it fade away?
FCI foodgrains stock down by 37% from last year; yet higher than buffer
India seeks WTO waiver to sell subsidised foodgrains in world market
Let India export foodgrains from public stock: FM Sitharaman at G20
Firms rev up plans to build massive battery storage capacity to power EVs
-
Given that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has paid over Rs 5,000 crore in rent for storage houses between 2014-15 and 2019- 20 (Rs 1,000 crore was paid in 2019-20 itself), it is not surprising that India’s biggest corporate houses are making a beeline for the storage business.
Last week, Adani Agri Logistics announced that it bagged a contract to build four silos in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
A Business Standard analysis found ramping up capacity and engaging the private sector helped FCI's share in total storage to rise to over 50 per cent.
The rise in storage has helped contain losses incurred due to rotting/damage of foodgrains. Between 2014-15 and 2020-21, food losses at FCI reduced almost eight times to Rs 2.7 crore.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 22:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU