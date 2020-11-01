Process M&A application, ignore Amazon letter, Future Retail urges bourses

has asked the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) to process its application for merger and acquisition of its retail assets by the Reliance group.

The statement, which was given out on Sunday to the stock exchanges, comes after Amazon wrote to markets regulator Sebi and the bourses last week, urging them to take into consideration the Singapore arbitrator's interim judgement that has put on hold the Rs 24,713-crore deal between the Future group and Reliance.

In the statement, has asked the exchanges to not take into cognisance Amazon's letter or the emergency arbitrator's order, saying it was entirely "misconceived".

has argued in its statement that Amazon's contention that it was violating a non-compete clause of a 2019 agreement between a Future promoter entity (Future Coupons) and the e-tailer was incorrect. The agreement had given Amazon an indirect stake of five per cent in Future Retail.

"If the two separate 2019 agreements (between Amazon and Future Coupons and Future Retail and its promoters) were treated as a single integrated transaction by which Amazon obtained an interest in and rights against Future Retail, then in 2019, when the agreements were executed there would have been a change in control of Future Retail in favour of Amazon, requiring it to make an open offer to Future Retail's public shareholders in terms of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. No such open offer was made, thereby suggesting that there was no intent of Amazon to consider the two agreements as a single integrated transaction at that point of time, " the company said.

Future Retail also noted that Amazon’s claims were at best a "contractual dispute" between the e-tailer and its promoters, and that Amazon had already initiated arbitration for the same as well as sought damages of Rs 1,431 crore along with interest.

"It is submitted that SEBI and the stock exchanges should consider the scheme of arrangement independently on its merits, and as per SEBI regulations. A contractual dispute between the promoters of Future Retail and Amazon cannot restrict or interfere with the authority of SEBI and the stock exchanges to approve the scheme involving the listed entity. To be clear, the emergency arbitrator's order cannot and does not in any manner restrict SEBI or the stock exchanges from considering and approving the scheme," it said.

Future Retail had already said in its statement on October 26 that actions taken by the company and its board could not be held back in arbitration proceedings to which it is wasn't a party.

"This order will have to be tested under the provisions of Indian Arbitration Act in an appropriate forum," the company said.

Legal experts and analysts had told Business Standard that Future group and Amazon would have to seek an out-of-court settlement to sort out the dispute.

"Amazon has gone to court to expedite the issue it has with the Future group. A delay in the transaction is something the Future group and Reliance cannot afford. This may push them to reach a settlement with Amazon and consent terms could be filed in court," corporate lawyer HP Ranina said.

Abhimanyu Sofat, head of research at brokerage IIFL Securities, said that both Future and Amazon had legal points in their favour with regard to the dispute arising out their 2019 agreement.

"It is better for the two to settle the dispute amicably. Amazon’s investment is zero, given that Future group is laden with debt. The latter is unable to continue operating without help from a third party, which is Reliance. While both Future and Amazon have valid points to make, a court battle could drag on for years. This will help no one," he says.

Reliance Retail has said that it would complete the transaction in terms of the scheme and agreement with Future group without any delay.