Procter & Gamble's net profit dips by 2% to Rs 207 cr in December quarter

Hygiene and Health Care on Monday said its net profit declined 2 per cent to Rs 207 crore for the October-December quarter on account of commodity cost inflation.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 212 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,137 crore in the period under review as against Rs 1,092 crore in the year-ago period, said in a statement.

"Despite external headwinds and macro-economic environment, we delivered a resilient performance as this quarter recorded sequential progress across topline and bottom line," Hygiene and Health Care Managing Director LV Vaidyanathan said.

This has been possible behind the company's integrated growth strategies of a focused product portfolio, superiority, productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organisation, it added.

The board of the company on Monday declared an interim dividend of Rs 80 on every share of Rs 10.

