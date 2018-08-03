Promoter stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank goes below 20% from 30.03%

Promoters of Kotak Mahindra Bank, led by MD & CEO Uday Kotak, reduced their stake in the private sector lender to 19.7 per cent after the bank issued preference shares worth Rs 5 billion to investors. Before the issue, promoters held 30.03 per cent in the bank.

The bank issued one billion non-convertible (PNCPS) of a face value of Rs 5 each to investors on Thursday. The 2018 was issued to diversify funding sources to optimise a mix of liabilities by channelising funds from alternative sources, at different price points and for varying tenures, the bank said.

The issue would also help meet the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) requirement on shareholding. According to the information memorandum filed with stock exchanges, the expects the private lender to reduce promoter holding to 20 per cent of paid-up capital by December 31, 2018, and 15 per cent by March 31, 2020.

The promoters’ shareholding prior to the 2018 issue stood at 30.03 per cent, which stands reduced to 19.7 per cent after the issue, which is well within the 20 per cent mark the bank requires to achieve by the end of this calendar year.

The investors will own 34.41 per cent stake in the post-issue paid-up capital. The public shareholding after the issue will reduce from 69.97 per cent to 45.89 per cent.

The proceeds from the issue will augment additional tier 1 capital and overall capital for further strengthening its capital adequacy and for enhancing its long term resources. will utilise the proceeds of the issue for regular business activities.

The PNCPS 2018 issue opened on August 1 and was closed on August 2. After the issue, the bank’s paid-up capital increased from Rs 9.53 billion to Rs 14.53 billion.

The annual dividend payable on the PNCPS is 8.10 per cent. In the first quarter of FY19, reported a 17 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.74 billion on account of higher interest income and fee income.

Consolidated advances were at Rs 2.13 trillion as on June 30, 2018, with consolidated net worth of Rs 521.24 billion. Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.5 per cent with Tier I of 18 per cent at the end of June 2018. The bank’s stock closed 2.5 per cent lower at Rs 1,281 per share on the BSE on Thursday.

Kotak Mahindra and associates are significant shareholders in Business Standard Pvt Ltd