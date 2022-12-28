JUST IN
Prospects remain healthy for NBFCs, bank credit shows a strong trend
Profitability focus to drive gains for Mahindra CIE Automotive
NMDC: A long-term play on steel cycle; may see decline in FY23 revenues
Jubilant still upper crust even as near-term margins slice up stock
2023 could be another strong yr for coal as demand may reach record levels
Lupin set to gain market share in US flu season; shares up 6% in 2 sessions
Valuation gap with peers is expected to narrow for Axis Bank
New assets, expansion to drive growth for mall firm Phoenix Mills
Ongoing divestment, healthy order inflows positive for Larsen & Toubro
IRCTC stock is still richly valued despite fall since news of OFS
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Financial X-Ray
Sheela Foam to buy rival mattress maker Kurl-on for Rs 2,000 crore
icon-arrow-left
JSW Energy completes acquisition of Ind-Barath Energy for Rs 1,047 cr
Business Standard

Prospects remain healthy for NBFCs, bank credit shows a strong trend

Topline growth should outweigh any pressure on margins

Topics
NBFCs | Compass NBFC | Non-Banking Finance Companies

Devangshu Datta  |  Mumbai 

NBFCs
Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

While rising interest rates and tighter liquidity are giving negative signals for the financial sector, increasing economic activity could mean higher business volumes for lenders.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NBFCs

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 21:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.