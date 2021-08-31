Prosus buys Indian payments company Billdesk for $4.7 billion

Technology investor Prosus NV said on Tuesday it had purchased 100% of the equity in Indian payments platform Billdesk for $4.7 billion.

Prosus said Billdesk would complement its own PayU business.

"Together, the two expect to create a financial ecosystem handling four billion transactions annually - four times PayU's current level in India," the company said.

