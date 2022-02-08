PTC India bags contracts worth Rs 10 crore under consulting services

-
ALSO READ
PTC India's net profit jumps 36% to Rs 136 crore in June quarter
PTC India Fin Services ind directors' charges aim to malign firm: PTC chief
PTC India Financial Services Q2 profit rises 65% to Rs 52 crore
PTC India net profit rises 1% at Rs 195 crore in September quarter
Three independent directors of PTC India Financial Services resign
-
Power trading solutions provider PTC India on Tuesday said it has bagged new contracts worth Rs 10.08 crore under consulting services.
As per the contracts, PTC will provide services to Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC).
"PTC India has received Letter of Award for Operations & Management including allied activities for power distribution licence for electrical network situated in the area of Industrial Area of Madhya Pradesh Industrial Corporation located at Mohasa Babai in Hoshangabad district for a period of 3 years at a total value of Rs 10.08 crore," PTC said in a statement.
This is a unique project in India where services to an industrial area for distribution licensee were granted after following due regulatory process as per Electricity Act 2003 by SERC.
PTC had supported MPIDC in the process of getting the distribution licence for Mohasa-Babai Industrial Area.
PTC CMD Rajib K Mishra said PTC India is emerging as a strong player in energy management consultancy and is focusing on expanding the consulting business in emerging areas of battery storage, clean energy and hydrogen.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU