Puravankara Q2 profit at Rs 12 cr ; to raise Rs 180 cr via debentures

-
ALSO READ
Puravankara hits pause button on warehousing JV with Morgan Stanley
REC gets shareholder nod to raise up to Rs 85,000 cr via bonds, debentures
Sales of listed realty firms just 50% of highest Q4FY19 figures
Dalmia Nisus Finance invests about Rs 80 cr in 2 realty projects
Puravankara Ltd FY21 sales bookings up 28% at Rs 2,202 crore
-
Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.13 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 and said it will raise Rs 180 crore through issue of debentures.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 9.81 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to Rs 272.15 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal year from Rs 220.07 crore in the corresponding period of 2020-21.
The board also approved the issue of fully secured, unlisted, rated, non-convertible debentures via private placement. The size of the issue is Rs 180 crore in one or more tranches.
The residential sector continues to witness strong demand on the back of India's economic revival, post the second wave of the pandemic. We see polarisation in demand among the top developers," Ashish R Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara, said.
With the steady rise in homeownership as an aspiration aided by low interest rates, he said the company is optimistic about the sector's outlook.
"Our consistent efforts to ensure business continuity and unmatched tech adoption have translated into sales. We expect this momentum to continue," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU