J&K Bank reports net profit at Rs 111 crore in September quarter

-
ALSO READ
Weekend Covid curfew lifted from eight districts, restrictions eased in J-K
Mobile internet to be restored in J&K's Srinagar, Budgam by 7 pm today
JD(U) demands restoration of statehood before holding Assembly polls in J&K
NC chief Farooq Abdullah begins internal deliberations over Centre's invite
Militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam area
-
Public sector lender Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Friday reported an over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 111.09 crore in quarter ended September.
The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 43.93 crore in the year-ago period and a profit of Rs 104.32 crore in Q1 of FY22.
Total income of the bank rose to Rs 2,201.26 crore during the July-September period of 2021-22, as against Rs 2,194.47 crore in same period of 2020-21, Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) said in a regulatory filing.
Bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies for the reported quarter fell to Rs 192.68 crore, as against Rs 324.92 crore in same period a year ago.
Even as there was a slight rise in gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio at 8.95 per cent of the gross advances as of September 30, from 8.87 per cent by end of September last year.
Net NPA was down at 3.02 per cent against 3.03 per cent.
Stock of J&K Bank closed at Rs 45.95 apiece on BSE, up 0.33 per cent over previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU