PVR widens Q4 net loss, revenue declines 60% amid Covid-19 pandemic

Multiplex operator PVR on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 289.12 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2021, as the firm continued to be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 74.49 crore in the same quarter of the last financial year.

Total income during the period under review stood at Rs 263.26 crore against Rs 661.78 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, PVR said in a regulatory filing.

PVR said results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021, are not comparable with results for the qua­rter and year ended March 31, 2020, as the operations were severely impacted lockdowns, staggered re-openings, social distancing requir­ements, limited content flow and low consumer confidence.