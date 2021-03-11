PwC India announces special bonus for all employees

-
-
Audit firm PwC India on Thursday announced a special one-time bonus for all its 1,500 employees as an appreciation for the unrelenting commitment and efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The past one year has been one of the most challenging and disruptive years for business, not only for us but also our clients.
"Responding to the crisis with agility and ensuring business continuity for all was paramount and we are proud of and humbled by the way all our people got together and ensured that we and our clients not only navigate the crisis well but also emerge stronger from it," PwC India Chairman Sanjeev Krishan said in a statement.
It is because of their efforts that even in such a difficult year, the company is on course to meet its goals and are optimistic about the year ahead.
"We are happy to share this success with our people through this token of appreciation," Krishan added.
PwC Indiawill provide a bonus equivalent to two weeks' pay to all employees that will be included in the salary for March 2021.
This one-time payout will be independent of the firm's usual appraisal and increment cycle, which is set to follow previous timelines, it added.
