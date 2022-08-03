JUST IN
PwC India completes acquisition of Venerate Solutions Private Ltd

Venerate builds and deploys customised solutions on the Salesforce platform across multiple clouds including financial services cloud, salesforce marketing cloud, etc

New Delhi 

PwC India has announced it has completed the acquisition of Venerate Solutions Private Limited (Venerate), a salesforce consulting firm.

Founded in 2016 in Bangalore, Venerate builds and deploys customised solutions on the Salesforce platform across multiple clouds including financial services cloud, salesforce marketing cloud, Vlocity industry cloud and various integration tools. These solutions help organisations reimagine the customer experience, seamlessly ramp up sales and support their growth journeys.

Sanjeev Krishan, chairman, PwC in India said, “We’re happy to have completed the acquisition as planned. This will go on to strengthen our consulting practice with significant end-to-end capabilities in the areas of platform engineering, and cloud and managed services, thereby delivering better value and sustained outcomes to our clients.”
August 03 2022

