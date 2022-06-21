PwC India to buy salesforce consultancy Venerate Solutions for unknown sum

-
PwC India has agreed to acquire Venerate Solutions, a salesforce consulting firm in India, for an undisclosed sum.
This acquisition aligns with PwC’s commitment to invest in the area of digital transformation and in strategic alliances.
Bengaluru-based Venerate builds and deploys customised solutions on the Salesforce platform across multiple clouds, including Financial Services Cloud, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Vlocity Industry Cloud and various integration tools. These solutions help organisations reimagine the customer experience, seamlessly ramp up sales and support their growth journeys.
"As businesses race to embrace new ways of working digitally, Salesforce has become a key area of client demand. Venerate will augment our Salesforce consulting practice with significant end-to-end capabilities in the areas of platform engineering, and cloud and managed services, thereby bolstering our ambitions as a community of problem solvers," said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC in India in a statement. Post acquisition, Venerate and its team of consultants and developers will integrate with PwC India’s Salesforce practice.
