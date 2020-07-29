Q1 results preview: Jio to steady RIL ship amid slowdown in retail, energy

Reliance Industries’ (RIL’s) retail and energy verticals expect a dent in earnings in the June quarter (Q1), because of the pandemic. However, higher earnings in the telecom business may partly cushion the hit. On Thursday, RIL will report its results for Q1 — the first quarter to fully reflect the lockdown impact.

In a Bloomberg poll, 10 analysts estimate net profit to come in at Rs 7,119 crore. The figure stood at Rs 10,104 crore in the same quarter last year. In the poll, 11 analysts estimated revenue to come in at Rs 1 trillion. RIL’s consumer businesses ...