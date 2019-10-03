Q2 earnings: Top IT services companies likely to report steady growth

Top IT services companies are likely to report steady growth in earnings during the second quarter of the financial year though revenue increase on year-on-year is likely to take a hit owing to uncertainties in the macro environment. Though deal closures are likely to be affected compared to previous quarters, Infosys and HCL Technologies are expected to lead in revenue growth following the ramping up of some of their major outsourcing contracts.

Analysts are still cautious about the outlook for the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) vertical. In Q2FY20, market leader ...