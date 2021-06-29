QuEST Global acquires Synapse Design to boost semiconductor business

QuEST Global, a global product and lifecycle services company, has acquired Synapse Design, a Silicon Valley-headquartered design and services provider to top-tier and systems worldwide. The financial details of the deal were not available.

This acquisition will enable QuEST’s vision to grow its business, add at least 2,000 engineers in the next four years while enhancing their ability to leverage the convergence of electronics, software, and digital services. This will also enable QuEST to provide innovative, digital solutions to its customers, help improve its operational efficiency and solve the complex challenges in terms of cost and quality of products.

"The acquisition of Synapse Design will enable us to provide comprehensive design services, consulting, and software development services to our customers. We strongly believe that the investments we are making in enhancing our engineering capabilities will help customers solve complex engineering challenges in their respective industries. As their trusted thinking partner, we are committed to providing end-to-end engineering solutions that will help redefine their engineering strategy from a long-term perspective," said Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO,

This addition will enhance QuEST’s capability in providing comprehensive design and consulting services and software development for the semiconductor industry, said the company in a statement. With this acquisition, the company will be able to offer end-to-end hardware-enabled software solutions to its customers across various industries, including semiconductor, automotive, consumer electronics, networking, and storage systems.

Synapse Design is QuEST’s 14th acquisition in the last two decades. Each acquisition has added differentiated skills and enabled the company to create one of the broadest portfolio offerings of any engineering services company, enabling them to create the frontier by advancing the ways people live, work and engage with each other.

Founded in 2003 by Satish Bagalkotkar and Devesh Gautam, Synapse Design has provides end-to-end semiconductor design services to 95% of the world’s top fabless, original design manufacturing and integrated device manufacturing Their services and solutions include low-power, mixed-signal Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) and System-On-Chip (SOC) design services from architecture specifications to tape out, including system-level software and embedded firmware development. The company creates end-to-end hardware/software design solutions targeting Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning/Data Center/IoT, automotive/autonomous, multimedia, mobile, networking, and communications/storage applications.

Satish Bagalkotkar, president, CEO and co-founder, Synapse Design said, “We are excited to be part of the QuEST family as the combination of both brings great opportunities for our stakeholders, including customers, partners, and employees. This acquisition will combine our capabilities in providing design and consulting services with QuEST’s capabilities in providing embedded & software services and expertise in the convergence of electronics, software, and digital engineering innovations. This combination will help us to deliver world-class engineering services and solutions to customers across various industries.”

Synapse Design has its design centers in India, China, Japan, Malaysia and Vietnam and employs more than 700 engineers. As a QuEST subsidiary, it will continue to operate under the leadership of Satish Bagalkotkar and Devesh Gautam.