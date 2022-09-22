JUST IN
Race for net-zero emissions: Indian airlines take off on sustainable fuel
Salesforce plans to focus on India from revenue, talent perspective
Future Enterprises receives three months extension for holding AGM
Ford India reaches severance package settlement with employee union
Top headlines: Fortis shares tank on SC verdict; Rupee hits new low
IndiGo starts direct flights between Mumbai and Ras Al-Khaimah in UAE
WhatsApp Pay India head Manesh Mahatme quits, joins Amazon: Report
Ola Electric to foray into international markets starting with Nepal
ABG Shipyard: ED attaches assets worth Rs 2,747 cr in money laundering case
Whirlpool India expects washing machine market to see double-digit growth
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Salesforce plans to focus on India from revenue, talent perspective
Business Standard

Race for net-zero emissions: Indian airlines take off on sustainable fuel

GREEN DEAL: Air India, AirAsia India, Vistara ink MoU with CSIR-IIP for sustainable aviation fuel

Topics
Aviation fuel | Indian airlines | Net-Zero

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Tata Aviation
Tata Aviation & IIP MOU Signing (L to R) Mr Siddharth Sharma (Group Chief Sustainability Officer, Tata Group), Mr Niyant Maru (CFO, Vistara), Mr Campbell Wilson (CEO & MD, Air India), Mr Suni

On Thursday, Air India, AirAsia India and Vistara signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Council Of Scientific and Industrial Research–Indian Institute Of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) to collaborate on the research and development of sustainable aviation fuels.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Aviation fuel

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 17:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.