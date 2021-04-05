Radiance Renewables buys Azure's solar rooftop assets for Rs 536 cr

Radiance Renewables Pvt Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Green Growth Equity Fund, a leading Climate fund managed by EverSource Capital, signed an agreement to acquire solar rooftop assets of Azure Power Global Limited.
Radiance said the deal size was Rs 536.5 crore and includes 152.5 Mw of projects, out of which 8.1 Mw is under construction and 18.5 Mw of recently commissioned assets.
This is one of the largest acquisitions of rooftop solar assets in India, the company said
Through these projects, Radiance will supply power to large commercial consumer base including Indian Railways, DMRC, JNV, DJB among others.
Manikkan Sangameswaran, Executive Director, Radiance Renewables, said “This strategic acquisition will position Radiance as a significant pan India player in the Commercial, Industrial and Institutional segments with exposure to long term power purchase agreements with quality customers based on net metering in the build-out of its distributed generation platform. We plan to introduce cutting-edge asset management tools such as real-time monitoring with analytics and aim to make Radiance, a leading Renewable Energy as a service (REaaS) player in India.”
Radiance manages an operational capacity of 95 MW across India across 13 sites. It has close to 40 MW of projects under construction and another 60 MW under development. Radiance continues to build more projects under Open Access and Behind the Meter, targeting a portfolio of 1.5 GW.
Ranjit Gupta, CEO, Azure Power said, “This is the first-ever sale in Azure Power’s history and we are delighted to sell these assets to a high-quality focused C&I developer, Radiance Renewables, which is backed by high quality shareholders."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU