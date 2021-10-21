JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Jubilant FoodWorks' Sept quarter fails to satisfy high investor appetite

REC raises $75 mn term loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Business Standard

Rajeev Mantri named chief financial officer of Citi India

He will report to Ashu Khullar, CEO, Citi India and Tim Monger, Asia Pacific CFO, Citi.

Topics
Citi | Indian CFOs

Citi

Citi on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rajeev Mantri as chief financial officer, Citi India, and cluster finance head, South Asia, effective October 5.

He will report to Ashu Khullar, CEO, Citi India and Tim Monger, Asia Pacific CFO, Citi.

He takes on the role from Niraj Parekh, who will move to New York as the head of financial planning and analysis for the institutional clients group

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, October 21 2021. 00:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.