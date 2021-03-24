Ralf Speth, ex-CEO of JLR, to take over as TVS Motor chairman in 2023

will step down as chairman of and Sir Ralf Speth, the former chief executive officer of Jaguar Land Rover, will succeed him in January 2023, said the company. Speth joined the company's board on Wednesday. Srinivasan will become chairman emeritus in January 2023.

Speth will mentor TVS as it seeks around 10 per cent of its sales from premium products and plans to expand in North America and Europe. Srinivasan told Business Standard TVS has global aspirations after acquiring Norton, the iconic British iconic brand, last year and developing its own premium products.

“We would like to have a chairman who can guide and mentor the company to be more driven, agile and work faster,” said Srinivasan, 68.

Ralf, 65, has deep knowledge about the global automotive industry and knows all its leaders. He is "very current" about digital, connected vehicles and is outstanding engineer, said Srinivasan.

Currently, of the total sales, around 33 per cent comes from international markets for TVS. They are driven largely by commuting and entry level segments, while the premium segment is very negligible. TVS wants to move up with its premium brands including Norton, Apache, Ntorq, iQube (electric) and with future launches, including new products and variants.

“In five years over 50 per cent of sales will come from the global market, out of that around 20 per cent will be premium products. Premium products will contribute around 10 per cent of overall sales of the company,” said Srinivasan, adding that margins are also good in premium products.

As part of market expansion, TVS is planning to strengthen its presence in developed markets including North America and Europe, Korea, Japan, may be China, South East Asia and others, said Srinivasan.

appointed Kuok Meng Xiong (known as MX) as an independent director. MX is the scion of the Kuok Group, one of Asia’s leading business houses. He is the founder of venture firm K3 Ventures. Some of his early investments include Grab, Bytedance, Palantir, Airbnb, GoPay, Wiz.ai, SpaceX and many others.