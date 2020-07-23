JUST IN
Rallis: Investors should wait for consistent performance in upcoming qtrs

What has helped the performance in the quarter, especially in the domestic business, is the early kharif season which resulted in stocking up of products in the June quarter

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  New Delhi 

Led by its domestic crop protection business, Rallis posted a better than expected performance in the June quarter. A strong rabi season, remunerative prices, a good monsoon and reservoir levels led to higher demand for its products in the domestic market, helping aid revenues which were up 6 per cent y-o-y.

What has helped the performance in the quarter, especially in the domestic business, is the early kharif season which resulted in stocking up of products in the June quarter. The domestic formulations segment saw a 26 per cent growth though this could moderate in the coming ...

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 19:00 IST

