Ramdev's Patanjali takes an ad break, slides down the brand ladder

Once a hero brand on television, daring multinationals with a combative, in-your-face advertising narrative, Patanjali Ayurved, whose brand ambassador is its co-founder Baba Ramdev, has been quietly ceding ground. It is barely visible on TV or in print and its sales, as recent numbers indicate, have begun to take a hit for several product categories, in urban and rural markets. Once Brand Patanjali was impossible to miss.

A regular on the weekly top 10 advertiser lists for TV, it regularly made the headlines. But Patanjali has been missing in action for a while now. Weekly data by ...