JUST IN
By March, we'll be closer to pre-Covid levels: ESAF Small Finance Bank MD
Margins to improve by 200-250 bps next quarter: LTIMindtree CEO
Marginal growth in demand expected in 2023: JSW Steel's Seshagiri Rao
Adani to unlock value in airports, data centres in future, says group CFO
Facebook co-founder's investment fund closes third series at $2.1 bn
Can help Indian govt replicate digital public goods in other EMs: IBM CEO
Ceat is planning to invest in off-highway tyres segment: Anant Goenka
IT may turn the corner, banks' outperformance to continue: ABSL AMC CEO
When journalistic standards drop, many stop following news: David Kenny
India team a core innovation engine across Applied Systems: CTO Belanger
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Q&A
Answer on LIC, SBI's exposure to Adani stocks: K T Rama Rao to NDA Centre
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ramping up Chennai plant to reduce waiting period, says BMW group president

Indian market is probably at its take-off point, says Vikram Pawah

Topics
BMW India | BMW Group India | Chennai

Sohini Das  |  New Delhi 

Vikram Pawah, president of BMW Group India
Vikram Pawah, president of BMW Group India

With one-third of its Rs 45-lakh BMW X1 customers between the age of 21-40 years and about 57 per cent migrating from mass-level or low-premium cars to luxury vehicles, BMW India is working to reduce its waiting period. Speaking to Sohini Das, Vikram Pawah, president, BMW group, outlines his plans for ramping up the Chennai plant capacity and launching more electric vehicles in India. Edited excerpts.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BMW India

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 11:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.