Ramping up Chennai plant to reduce waiting period, says BMW group president

With one-third of its Rs 45-lakh BMW X1 customers between the age of 21-40 years and about 57 per cent migrating from mass-level or low-premium cars to luxury vehicles, is working to reduce its waiting period. Speaking to Sohini Das, Vikram Pawah, president, BMW group, outlines his plans for ramping up the plant capacity and launching more electric vehicles in India. Edited excerpts.