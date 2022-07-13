Raymond appoints Coca-Cola veteran Atul Singh to lead the Group

Raymond, in a release on Wednesday, announced that Atul Singh will lead the group.

The nomination and remuneration committee of has recommended his appointment as executive vice-chairman to the Board. It is subject to necessary regulatory clearances.

“As is gearing up to mark its centenary year in 2025, the is on a transformation journey by strengthening its leadership by bringing in diverse experience on board,” the said in an exchange filing.

Singh has over 35 years of leadership experience, leading businesses across several geographies. He worked at for about two decades at several senior leadership positions and concluded his journey there as chairman, Asia-Pacific. He also spearheaded businesses across 25 countries.

Prior to joining Coca-Cola, Singh worked at Colgate-Palmolive for 10 years where he held several key positions globally.

His last stint at Colgate-Palmolive was country manager, Nigeria, said in its filing.

Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond, said, “Raymond is at an inflection point and has embarked upon a journey to be a future-ready organisation to achieve profitable growth and value unlocking. As we are headed to complete 100 years of our existence, a strong leadership for the organisation will propel us to scale up our businesses, both in domestic and global markets.”

He added, “With his impeccable track record, I am confident that Atul will lend his expertise to Raymond to sustain and grow in each of the businesses we operate.”

Singh also was quoted as saying in the filing that Raymond is one of the most reputed home-grown brands in India and has an enormous potential for growth.

“It is very exciting to be a part of the transformation journey and lead the organisation to its centenary year. I look forward to contributing and charting out a growth path for the organisation and shareholder value creation,” he said.