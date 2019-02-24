Raymond revamps supply chain, weighs on digital tools for more efficiency

For most branded textile players, sourcing and supply chain management are key cogs in the wheel. As locations and capacities for manufacturing multiply, more companies are moving away from focusing their efforts on plant-level production planning and are adopting a demand-driven approach — to try and manage demand more efficiently.

Aligning production, delivery and the entire sales channel with that mindset has become make or break. And time is of the essence in all this. ALSO READ: Will Raymond's foray into small town India dilute its brand ...