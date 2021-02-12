Razorpay to hire 650 people after posting three-fold growth amid pandemic

-
After witnessing a 3x business growth in 2020, fintech unicorn Razorpay is hiring over 650 employees to meet the evolving payment and banking needs of small and medium enterprises and freelancers. The Tiger Global- and Sequoia-backed firm’s primary focus will be towards expanding the engineering, product, customer experience, sales and marketing teams, across levels.
The global pandemic has been a turning point for offline businesses and consumers. Within a year, the Bengaluru-based company witnessed an 80 per cent increase in the demand for digital payments and the need for digital financial processes, forcing offline companies to move online.
“Things have been drastically changing at Razorpay in the last few months. With the rising adoption of digital payments during Covid-19 and thousands of businesses going online for the first time, there's a lot of scope for interesting innovations in business payments now,” said Chitbhanu Nagri, senior vice president, people operations, Razorpay. “We are excited and looking forward to 650 more people joining us as we together work towards servicing the next 5 million businesses by 2022.”
Of the 650 new positions for both freshers and lateral hires, 350 will be towards expanding the engineering and product teams, and the rest will form the customer experience, sales and marketing forces.
Razorpay has 1,300 employees, and hired over 550 employees last year. It has also created cross-functional growth opportunities for its existing employees. The employees will continue to work remotely for the next few months. The firm which recently raised $100 million from investors powers payments for over 5 million businesses, including Facebook, Ola, Zomato and Swiggy. It is expecting to reach 10 million businesses by next year.
