JUST IN
Cement firms may invest Rs 1.2 trn to add 145-155 MT capacity by FY27
Air India offers voluntary retirement scheme to its staff, excluding pilots
Shares of seven Adani Group end higher, Adani Enterprises jumps 2%
Ford recalls 1.5 mn vehicles in US to fix leaky brake hoses, wiper arms
CCI allows AGI Greenpac to acquire Hindusthan National Glass & Industries
GAIL signs agreement with Shell Energy India for ethane production
Questions raised over Gautam Adani sibling Vinod's related party status
CARS24 launches engineering research & development centre in Bengaluru
Electric two-wheeler maker Kabira Mobility secures $50 million funding
Domestic flights seen at 22,907 a week this summer, up 4.4% from a year ago
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Cement firms may invest Rs 1.2 trn to add 145-155 MT capacity by FY27
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

RBI imposes penalty of Rs 500,000 on mortgage financier HDFC

Reacting to the penalty imposed by the central bank, HDFC Ltd said, it will take necessary steps to comply with the directions

Topics
HDFC | RBI

BS Reporter 

hdfc

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5 lakh on mortgage financier HDFC Ltd for failing to transfer matured deposits of certain depositors to designated bank accounts of such depositors during the period 2019-20.

In a statement, the central bank said, the housing finance company was penalised because it was found to be non-compliant with certain provisions of the Housing Finance Companies (NHB) Directions, 2010 issued by the National Housing Bank (NHB).

Reacting to the penalty imposed by the central bank, HDFC Ltd said, it will take necessary steps to comply with the directions.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HDFC

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 20:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.