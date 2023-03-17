RBI imposes penalty of Rs 500,000 on mortgage financier HDFC

-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5 lakh on mortgage financier HDFC Ltd for failing to transfer matured deposits of certain depositors to designated bank accounts of such depositors during the period 2019-20.
In a statement, the central bank said, the housing finance company was penalised because it was found to be non-compliant with certain provisions of the Housing Finance Companies (NHB) Directions, 2010 issued by the National Housing Bank (NHB).
Reacting to the penalty imposed by the central bank, HDFC Ltd said, it will take necessary steps to comply with the directions.
First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 20:29 IST
