RBI imposes penalty of Rs 500,000 on mortgage financier HDFC

The (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5 lakh on mortgage financier Ltd for failing to transfer matured deposits of certain depositors to designated bank accounts of such depositors during the period 2019-20.

In a statement, the central bank said, the housing finance company was penalised because it was found to be non-compliant with certain provisions of the Housing Finance (NHB) Directions, 2010 issued by the National Housing Bank (NHB).

Reacting to the penalty imposed by the central bank, Ltd said, it will take necessary steps to comply with the directions.