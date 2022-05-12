RBI imposes Rs 2.97 million penalty on Unimoni Financial Services

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said it has imposed a of Rs 29.79 lakh on Unimoni Financial Services Limited as it was non-compliant with norms on small-PPI requirements.

The penalty, said, has been imposed for non-compliance with certain instruction contained in the master direction on issuance and operation of Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI).

"It was observed that the entity was non-compliant with the directions issued by on small-PPI requirements," the central bank said.

A show-cause notice was issued to Unimoni Financial Services. The was imposed after considering the company's response.

The central bank, however, added the is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the company with its customers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)