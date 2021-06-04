RBI policy offers continuity for stock markets, support to consumption

The RBI’s decision to maintain the status quo in its monetary policy offers continuity to the financial markets. The RBI is hoping that easy money and low interest rates will induce a quicker revival of economic activity. This is probably the correct decision under the current circumstances.

The market expectation was on these lines and the MPC decision did not move the needle much. At current levels of inflation, the real return from debt is very low. Hence, domestic investors will be tempted to stay overweight or go even more overweight in equity and other risky assets. Also, ...