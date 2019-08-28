RBL Bank stock falls 12% as asset quality, growth woes keep Street cautious

The RBL Bank stock fell over 12 per cent to end Wednesday’s trade as a top loser among frontline stocks in the BSE, also its third fall in over a month. At Rs 313.65 apiece, the stock is marginally over its listing day closing price of about Rs 300.

A combination of factors —incremental worries on the asset quality front from new names, sale of employee stock options (ESOPs), and YES Bank’s rating downgrade — sparked a fear of contagion in the system to weigh on the stock. The bank, however, has clarified that ESOP selling was a routine activity. “No ...