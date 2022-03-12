Redington to offer iPhone SE, iPad Air on March 18; customers can pre-order

Supply chain solutions provider Redington India Ltd on Saturday said it would offer the new and iPad Air on March 18 and customers would be able to pre-order with immediate effect.

The retail sales and customer delivery begins March 18 at 8 am and keeping in mind COVID-19 protocols, customers who are pre-booking the gadgets would be provided with time slots from the store or can also have the phones home delivered, a company statement said.

Besides the iPhone SE, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max would be retailed along with iPad Air featuring the Apple-designed M1 chip, the company said.

Redington would also offer Apple's all new Studio Display featuring an expansive 27 inch 5K retina screen, a 12 MP Ultra Wide camera among others.

Headquartered in Chennai, Redington has 46 sales locations across the country. In addition, through its subsidiaries both in India and overseas, Redington has over 70 sales offices, 200 plus warehouses and 16 own service centres, the statement added.

