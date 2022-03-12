Ferns N Petals gets Rs 200 cr funding from Lighthouse India Fund III

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Saudi to lift entry ban from six countries, including India, Pak
Amid threat of new Covid strain, Brazil, Saudi Arabia ban travel to Africa
Saudi Arabia transfers 4% of oil giant Aramco to investment fund
Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to group of 'talented' expats
Saudi Arabia holds ceremonies to mark nearly 300-year-old Founding Day
-
Gifting platform Ferns N Petals on Saturday said Lighthouse India Fund III has invested Rs 200 crore (USD 27 million) in it.
The company plans to use the funds to invest in improving its systems and technology to enhance customer experience for all gifting occasions, Ferns N Petals (FnP) said in a statement.
"We are very excited to partner with Lighthouse and look forward to learning from their deep consumer insights, developed through a focused investment approach," FnP Founder & Managing Director Vikaas Gutgutia said.
The company, which operates through a network of over 400 franchised stores across India, also has operations in the UAE, Singapore, and Qatar and plans to further expand into Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and the UK soon.
It expects a turnover of nearly Rs 600 crore in the current financial year.
"With this fundraising, we plan to invest in improving our systems and technology to ensure a superlative customer experience for all gifting occasions," Pawan Gadia, CEO, Retail & Online at Ferns N Petals India, GCC & APAC Regions said.
On its investment in FnP, Lighthouse Advisors Founding Partner Sachin Bhartiya said gifting is a large but highly fragmented market in India. Online gifting has hardly scratched the surface and has huge headroom to grow, with digital tailwinds supporting such growth.
"FnP has all the required ingredients, including leading brand recall, its extensive supply chain network, a robust tech stack, and a seasoned management team, to capture a large share of this growth," he added.
Lighthouse is a leading mid-market private equity firm focused on growth investments in India. It has over half a billion dollars of assets under management and has invested in over 25 companies across consumer brands, digital transformation, healthcare, and specialty manufacturing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU