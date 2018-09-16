Reinventing act: Cinthol looks to forge an emotional connect with new ad

This is among the most busy consumer products markets and category advertising has long performed the twin task of conveying glamour while being hardworking as well. Since there is very little product differentiation, brands also have the onerous task of reinventing themselves from time to time to stay top of mind. That is also the primary task of a new advertisement for Cinthol soap, which has been released primarily for the south markets.

To begin with, the ad appears in Tamil and Telugu. The film focuses on the brand’s philosophy of living a life full of experiences. To be ...