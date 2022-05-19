Rejuvenating Cipla: After global expansion, acquisitions on cards

It has been seven years since scientist-businessman YK Hamied’s niece, Samina Hamied, joined the Cipla Board. In this period, it has been a remarkable journey for the company, and she credits much of the turnaround story to her colleague Umang Vohra, who is managing director and Global CEO.

Efforts made over the past several years have helped Cipla deliver the performance we see today, which has earned it the Company of the Year award. The company’s Ebitda margin, for instance, has grown steadily, from around 14 per cent to 22.8 per cent in the last seven years. In ...