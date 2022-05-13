Fearing closure of petrol pumps, RIL-bp drafting a rescue plan: Report

-
ALSO READ
A lump sum alimony can be a woman's best strategy, say analysts
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fifth time in 6 days as Cong plans protests
Petrol, diesel prices can rise by Rs 12, LPG by Rs 280 a cylinder: Nomura
CNG, petrol price hike: Auto, taxi unions on strike demanding subsidy
Petroleum ministry pulls up oil firms for allocation of fewer petrol pumps
-
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and BP Plc, which operate more than 1,400 fuel retail outlets under the Jio-BP brand, are drawing up a compensation plan for dealers, according to a report in the Economic Times.
Reliance nearly halved fuel supply to its dealers on March 16 owing to losses of Rs 10-12 per litre daily on the sale of diesel. RIL has not resumed fuel supplies to the full extent, says the report.
According to the report, a dealer from Bihar said that RIL is considering some options to avoid the closure of retail outlets. The company may extend financial support or pay for overhead expenses, or even alter fuel supply.
In 2008, RIL had compensated dealers when it shut retail outlets due to high crude oil prices and lack of support from the government. Reliance had offered to give Rs 500 per kilolitre additional margin on diesel and Rs 400 per kilolitre additional margin on petrol for the outlets that opted to continue operations. Outlets that decided to discontinue fuel sales were given a 12.5 per cent return on the capital employed by them in setting up the outlet.
Another dealer from Gujarat said that the company officials approached them and informed that a compensation plan was in draft stage. Despite not getting fuel supply and the pump running dry, the dealer said that if the compensation plan does work out, it would be great support.
Oil marketing companies' officials said they are incurring a loss of up to Rs 10 per litre on petrol and Rs 20 per litre on diesel.
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked 14 times from March 22 to April 6 but there has been no increase after that.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU