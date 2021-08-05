Reliance BP Mobility bets on EV battery swapping with Swiggy's fleet

Reliance BP Mobility (RBML) has bet on battery swapping as it begins trials to increase the deployment of (EVs) in Swiggy’s delivery fleet.

“The partnership is aimed at promoting the adoption of battery-operated (EV), including deployment of electric 2-wheelers that will be supported by Jio-bp’s network of battery swap stations and Swiggys network of delivery partners,” a statement from RBML said.

“RBML will set up Jio-bp battery swapping stations at various locations assisted by and provide all required technical assistance and training to delivery partners and designated staff related to battery swapping,” the statement added.

Commenting on the development, RBML’s Chief Executive Officer, Harish C Mehta said “RBML is setting up a robust and sustainable infrastructure comprised of EV hubs and battery swapping stations offering digitally-enabled services to all stakeholders.”

Swiggy Chief Executive Officer Sriharsha Majety said, “Swiggy’s fleet delivers millions of orders each month with our partners traveling an average of 80-100 km daily…we are also mindful of the environmental impact of our operations and are taking the necessary steps to make our journey more sustainable. Transitioning to EVs is an important step in this direction. It will have a positive impact not only on the environment but will also empower our delivery partners to earn more.”

RBML said it will be setting up India’s largest network of battery swapping stations. “With high-performance batteries resulting in superior on-road range and with swapping taking just a couple of minutes, battery swapping has become an ideal solution for two and three-wheelers, especially those plying in the last-mile delivery segment,” the RBML statement said.

“Jio-bp targets to set up a distributed network of multiple thousand battery swap stations over the next 5 years at its retail outlets in addition to leading residential and commercial complexes, malls, hotels, business parks, IT hubs, parking lots to name a few potential urban locations pan-India,” the statement added.

RBML also said that it is actively partnering with leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), technology, and platform players for setting up its EV fixed stations with a format-specific approach for the car (B2B fleets and B2C consumers) and bus segments. These will also be appearing in urban locations in the near future.