Reliance buys an extra 2 mn bbls of Saudi oil for April loading: Report

Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, has bought 2 million barrels of additional Saudi in a very large crude carrier for loading in April, trade sources said on Thursday.

State-run Saudi Aramco, the world's top exporter, has slashed its selling price for April and announced plans to raise output to a record 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd).

It was not immediately clear which crude will replace with the additional Saudi barrels. The refiner, one of the biggest buyers of Venezuelan oil, is preparing to wind down purchases from the Latin American nation from April under pressure from U.S. sanctions.