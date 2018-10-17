Reliance Industries clocks record quarterly net profit of Rs 95.16 bn in Q2

Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday reported its highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 95.16 billion, a 17.4 per cent rise year-on-year, for the July-September period.

Its net profit stood at Rs 81.09 billion in the second quarter of the previous financial year, the company said in a statement.

RIL's revenue rose 54.5 per cent to Rs 1.56291 trillion during the said quarter.

RIL's Q2 gross refining margin (GRM) came at $9.50 per barrel. In the same quarter last year, the company's GRM was $12 per barrel.

Further, announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Hathway and RIL said it would acquire 66 per cent stake in for Rs 22.9 billion and 51.3 per cent in for Rs 29.4 billion.

Meanwhile, reported a Q2 net profit of Rs 6.81 billion.

Further, RIL's Q2 petrochemical earnings before interest and taxes came in at Rs 81.2 billion.