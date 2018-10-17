Reliance Industries clocks record quarterly net profit of Rs 95.16 bn in Q2

JUST IN
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday reported its highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 95.16 billion, a 17.4 per cent rise year-on-year, for the July-September period.

Its net profit stood at Rs 81.09 billion in the second quarter of the previous financial year, the company said in a statement.

RIL's revenue rose 54.5 per cent to Rs 1.56291 trillion during the said quarter.

RIL's Q2 gross refining margin (GRM) came at $9.50 per barrel. In the same quarter last year, the company's GRM was $12 per barrel.

Further, Reliance Industries announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Hathway and DEN Networks. RIL said it would acquire 66 per cent stake in Den Networks for Rs 22.9 billion and 51.3 per cent in Hathway Cable for Rs 29.4 billion.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio reported a Q2 net profit of Rs 6.81 billion.

Further, RIL's Q2 petrochemical earnings before interest and taxes came in at Rs 81.2 billion.
First Published: Wed, October 17 2018. 19:04 IST

