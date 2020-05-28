Reliance Industries' rights entitlement surges 14% a day before close

-
ALSO READ
Shareholders to pay 25% for subscribing RIL's Rs 53,125-cr right issue now
RIL surges over 9% on report Facebook eyeing stake in Reliance Jio
RIL nears record high ahead of rights issue, zooms 84% from March low
Reliance Industries may rewrite recent history of rights issues: Here's how
Aramco deal, more asset sale crucial for making RIL net-debt free: Analysts
-
Reliance Industries’ rights entitlement (RIL RE) surged 14 per cent on Thursday to end at Rs 230 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The RIL RE trading window closes on Friday—three working days before the close of the company’s mega rights issue.
Units worth nearly Rs 150 crore changed hands on the NSE and another Rs 554 crore on the BSE. This is the first time that trading in rights entitlement is taking place after market regulator Sebi introduced the concept in January.
Investors buying one RIL RE will be eligible to apply for one share under the rights issue programme. Existing shareholders of RIL, who didn’t wish to apply in the rights offering, can sell their entitlement on the exchange platform.
Market players said the RIL rights issue gave a perfect start to the RE trading platform. They, however, said it remains to be seen if there is enough liquidity for smaller issues.
ALSO READ: Flexibility helps RIL beat peers, achieve 90-100% capacity under lockdown
SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com, an investment advisory firm, said RIL RE could surge past Rs 250 on the last day. RIL has fixed the rights issue price at Rs 1,257 per share. At Thurday’s RIL RE price of Rs 230, the total acquisition cost to buy one RIL share works out to Rs 1,487.
Shares of RIL closed at Rs 1,473, up 1.8 per cent on Thursday.
Tulsian said people were willing to pay a premium to subscribe to the rights issue as they had to make staggered payments in three installments and the acquisition price remained fixed. By June 3, invesotors have to pay 25 per cent of the issue price (Rs 314.25), another 25 per cent (Rs 314.25) in May next year and the remaining 50 per cent (Rs 628.5) in November 2021.
Partly paid-up shares of RIL will be traded separately once the rights issue allotment takes place next month.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU