Reliance Industries seeks new technologies to make cheaper green hydrogen

-
ALSO READ
India's Green Hydrogen Policy to benefit RIL, Tata Power the most: Analysts
Oil firms bet on green hydrogen as future of energy; plan to invest billion
Mukesh Ambani's succession plan needs three superstar businesses
Union Budget 2022: Umbrellas to be costlier, diamonds cheaper
India could export $500-bn green energy over 20 years: Mukesh Ambani
-
Reliance Industries Ltd., controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is assessing new technologies for making electrolyzers in its efforts to produce low-cost green hydrogen in the country.
As part of the push, the company also plans to bid for any production-linked incentives the government may offer to encourage the technology, Kapil Maheshwari, president for new energy at Reliance, said at the BloombergNEF summit in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government unveiled the first phase of its green hydrogen policy in February, offering a range of incentives for companies to set up projects. India is considering offering more “sweeteners” for producers, Power and Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh said last week.
Green hydrogen has drawn tens of billions of dollars in investment commitments from investors, including Ambani and rival tycoon Gautam Adani. The fuel, produced by splitting water with the help of clean energy like wind power, is seen as critical to decarbonizing hard-to-abate industries such as oil refineries and steel mills, helping meet global targets to zero out emissions and fight global warming.
Maheshwari said India needs to provide certainty about policies and help build a market for green hydrogen by requiring some industries to purchase the fuel, a step the government is already discussing.
Reliance will pursue an aggressive target to produce green hydrogen at $1 per kilogram by the end of this decade, Ambani said last year. At the time, the cost of producing the fuel was between $2.22 and $4.62 a kilogram in India.
Ambani and Adani have pledged more than $140 billion in green investments, as their fossil fuel-driven empires pivot away from oil and coal. Green hydrogen is central to this shift, as the two tycoons champion the government’s ambition to make India a global leader for production and exports of this fuel.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU