Reliance Industries shares rise nearly 1 pc after spin-off

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Industries shares up 8.5%; market valuation touches nearly $200 bn
Reliance Industries slips 5.5% post Q2 results, hits over three-month low
Is Reliance Industries' stock consolidating ahead of its next big up move?
RIL gains 1% as General Atlantic to invest Rs 3,675 cr in Reliance Retail
Reliance Industries hits record high; m-cap crosses Rs 15 trillion mark
-
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) rose nearly one per cent to close at Rs 2,024.25 after the conglomerate announced contours of its oil-to-chemicals business into an independent unit.
The reorganisation will enable the focused pursuit of opportunities across the O2C (Oil-to-Chemicals) value chain, improve efficiencies through self-sustaining capital structure and a dedicated management team, and attract dedicated pools of investor capital.
At the end of the trading session, RIL stocks settled 0.84 per cent higher at Rs 2,024.25 apiece on BSE. It touched an intra-day high of Rs 2,053.10.
On NSE, the shares gained 0.90 per cent to close at Rs 2,026.15 apiece.
After gyrating 667.46 points during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 7.09 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 49,751.41 points on Tuesday.
The O2C business unit holds RIL's oil refinery and petrochemical assets and retail fuel business but not upstream oil and gas producing fields such as KG-D6 and textiles business.
Once completed, RIL will house only the upstream oil and gas exploration and production business, including the KG-D6 block, financial services, group treasury and the legacy textile businesses, and act as a holding company of the group.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU