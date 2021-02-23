Online assessment firm Mercer Mettl sees 2021 as year of strong growth

Online assessment firm Mercer Mettl on Tuesday said it expects 2021 to be a year of strong growth for the company with most of the economic activities coming out of pandemic.

The company's support to corporate for online assessments for hiring and other activities was impacted during the pandemic but growth in the education vertical covered up the adverse impact on overall business, Mercer Mettle CEO Siddhartha Gupta said.

"All were not hiring. They were also not keen on spending their dollar on L&D (learning and development). It slowed for three months.

"The education business grew, which made up for whatever business came down for us. COVID-19 has not impacted us negatively in 2020," Gupta said while announcing a web-based examination platform of the company.

He said the education was a smaller business for the company before 2020.

"We have actually grown that business 484 per cent year-on-year," Gupta said.

The company provides online assessment solutions to corporates for hiring employees.

Gupta said that with all the economic parameters bouncing back and India expecting 11.5 per cent growth in the economy, the company's human resource technology business will also grow in 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)